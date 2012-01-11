* Short selling ban on financial stocks extended to Feb 24

MILAN, Jan 11 Italy has extended the ban on the short selling of financial stocks by six weeks, to Feb. 24, as the euro zone debt crisis continues to rattle markets at a time when banks are faced with the need to raise fresh capital.

The ban, which applies to stocks in the banking and insurance sector, had been scheduled to expire Jan. 15. The extension was announced by Italian stock market regulator Consob on Wednesday.

The pricing of the 7.5 billion euro ($9.51 billion) rights issue of Italy's top bank, UniCredit (CRDI.MI), triggered a sharp fall in its shares last week. The issue got off to a rocky start on Monday before recouping some ground in the last two days in volatile trade. [ID:nL6E8CB25D]

UniCredit's rights issue is regarded as a litmus test of investor appetite for banks across Europe, which must find 115 billion euros by June to bolster balance sheets against the debt crisis.

Consob said the short selling ban was extended because of the current situation affecting financial markets.

"It could be changed or lifted depending on market conditions and, as far as possible, in agreement with other European regulators that have adopted similar measures," it said.

Similar measures have been introduced in France, Belgium and Spain.

The ban, introduced in August last year and then extended to January, is designed to discourage speculative trading on Italian financial institutions.

Short-selling is a common way for hedge funds and other investors to bet on falling share prices. Traders borrow stocks to sell them in the hope of scooping them up later at a lower price and pocketing the difference.

Consob said the indefinite ban on naked short-selling -- selling a stock without first borrowing it or arranging to borrow it -- for all shares listed on Italian regulated markets remains in place.

Disclosure requirements on short positions, introduced last July, also remain in place, it said.

