* Douglas says in talks with several financial investors

* Says investors have not submitted any binding offers

* Says talks are at an early stage

* Shares soar as much as percent

(Recasts, adds comments by CEO, adds details on Kreke family)

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 The family of Douglas Holding AG DOHG.DE Chief Executive Henning Kreke aims to gain control of the German fragrance-to-jewellery retailer and is already in talks with several financial investors to help it set up a deal.

Douglas, which has a market value of about 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion), said unspecified board members with major holdings were in talks with several financial investors for a substantial stake in the company. Thursday's news of the buyout plan came a day after the company predicted falling profits this year.

And when asked by Reuters about his family's involvement in the talks, Kreke said: "We want to buy, not sell."

The Wall Street Journal reported Kreke's family had approached three buyout firms including Apax Partners [APAX.UL] and BC Partners [BCPRT.UL] to discuss possible plans to take Douglas private. [ID:nL6E8CC08Q]

Apax declined to comment and BC Partners was not immediately available for comment.

Douglas shares soared as much as 30 percent, hitting a five-month high, and stood 22.8 percent higher at 31.19 euros by 1002 GMT. Before Thursday's surge, the shares had lost almost 40 percent through the past 12 months.

Douglas said the talks were at an early stage and cautioned that it was not yet clear whether there would be any deal or in what form it would take place.

"So far, the financial investors have neither submitted binding offers, nor have agreements on structure or financing of a potential transaction been reached," it said.

It added, however, that talks could result in suitors making an offer to all shareholders to acquire to group outright.

Henning Kreke and his father Joern Kreke, the chairman of Douglas, own a combined 12.6 percent of the company.

Analysts say the wider family, which includes the Ekloeh branch, hold about 30 percent in total.

The 71-year-old Chairman Joern Kreke turned his family's chain of confectionaries into a diversified retail company that now has almost 2,000 outlets across Europe.

Other big shareholders are family-owned food and shipping conglomerate Oetker with 26 percent, and drugstore owner Erwin Mueller with 10 percent.

A spokesman for the Oetker family declined to comment.

The free float of Douglas shares is at only about 30 percent, which analysts said makes a going private look feasible.

Douglas on Wednesday forecast falling profit this year as it battles to revamp its books division to compete with rivals like Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN.O). [ID:nL6E8CB1MY]

($1 = 0.7882 euro)

