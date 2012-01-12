* FinMin cuts levy's planned max level to PLN 16,000/copper tonne

* Keeps 2012 mining tax gain plan at PLN 1.8 bln, PLN 2.2 bln per year later

* KGHM leads Warsaw bluechip gainers

(Adds analyst comment, market reaction)

WARSAW, Jan 12 The Polish finance ministry again rejigged its mining tax proposal, cutting the levy's maximum level per tonne of copper, but still expects it to deliver revenue this year of 1.8 billion zlotys ($511.3 million), the ministry said on Thursday.

The newest proposal, to be discussed by the government on Thursday, cuts the maximum level of the tax to 16,000 zlotys per tonne from 20,000 zlotys, if copper prices go beyond 15,000 zlotys a tonne.

The levy's floor was cut to no lower than 0.5 percent of an average copper price from 1 percent seen earlier. The ministry wants to have the tax implemented on March 1.

Shares in Europe's No.2 copper producer, Polish state-controlled KGHM KGHM.WA -- which will bear the brunt of the new tax -- surged to its one-month high, leading Warsaw's blue-chip gainers, with rising copper prices seen as the bigger reason.

The stock was up 6.1 percent at 122.20 zlotys by 1102 GMT.

"The calculation formula as well as the expected income from the tax remain intact, so the change is not great," Societe Generale analyst Leszek Iwaszko said. "The market is waiting to see if the government changes the formula in KGHM's favour."

Copper CMCU3 edged up to a fresh one-month high on Thursday, as the euro rose against the dollar following a Spanish bond auction that saw solid demand. [ID:nE8E7N1006] [MET/L]

The metal now trades at $7,917 or almost 27,870 zlotys per tonne.

($1 = 3.5205 Polish zlotys)

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)

