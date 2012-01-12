BRIEF-Sunteck Realty Dec-qtr consol profit rises
* Dec quarter consol net profit 206.1 million rupees versus profit 55.8 million rupees year ago
DUBAI Jan 12 Qatar's United Development Co said on Thursday its President and Managing Director Khalil Sholy has resigned.
The resignation was effective immediately, although Sholy will retain his powers for another three months to assist the board of directors in hiring a replacement, according to a company statement to the Qatar bourse.
The developer of the man-made Pearl Island project had announced at the end of December that it was in talks with a state pension fund about a strategic investment worth 160 million riyals ($44 million).
Shares in UDC fell 2.1 percent on Thursday. Sholy's resignation was announced after the Qatar stock exchange closed.
($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)
* Dec quarter consol net profit 206.1 million rupees versus profit 55.8 million rupees year ago
* Clare McManus has been appointed as an additional company secretary of bank
* Shares of PFF have been granted a listing on main board of JSE from 2 march 2017 onwards