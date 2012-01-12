* BTA plans to sell 34 pct Sekerbank stake for $166 mln

ALMATY, Jan 12 Kazakh bank BTA BTAS.KZ is poised to sell its 34 percent stake in Turkey's Sekerbank (SKBNK.IS) to its main shareholder, sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, as it attempts to persuade angry creditors to accept a second debt restructuring.

Sekerbank's Istanbul-traded shares rose as much as 13 percent on Thursday after BTA, Kazakhstan's third-largest bank by assets, said it expected a deal to sell its stake for $166 million to be completed "very soon".

The bank said in a presentation to GDR holders, published on its website www.bta.kz, that the transaction price had been confirmed by a "fairness opinion" given by an unidentified third party.

"The transaction foresees that BTA keeps the upside potential in case of the future sale of Sekerbank shares (by Samruk-Kazyna)," the bank said, without giving further details.

Sekerbank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange that BTA Bank, BTA Securities and Samruk-Kazyna had applied to the Turkish banking watchdog (BDDK) for approval of the share transfer.

Sekerbank shares (SKBNK.IS) traded up 5.68 percent at 0.93 lira by 1345 GMT, having earlier reached 0.99 lira.

BTA has enraged many of its creditors by announcing plans for a second debt restructuring and entering technical default after missing a $160 million coupon payment due on Jan. 3. The bank is meeting with investors in London this week.

Chairman Anvar Saidenov told Reuters on Wednesday that BTA, facing a $5 billion capital shortfall by the end of this year, could not survive without a second round of debt restructuring. [ID:nL1E8CBG8V]

An initial deal with creditors struck in 2010 cut the bank's debt by two-thirds to $4.2 billion.

A group of creditors expressed their disappointment after Wednesday's meeting and insisted BTA, owned 81.5-percent by Samruk-Kazyna since the 2010 restructuring, had enough liquidity to make the coupon payment.

BTA also said in its presentation that it had identified non-core assets, including insurance company London Almaty and pension fund Ular Umit.

"Disposal processes have partially been initiated but market conditions have been sub-optimal to proceed with positive outcomes," it said. "Asset disposals are on the agenda and shall be realised above book value so as to maximise capital impacts."

