LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - The European Investment Bank's EUR5bn three-year bond, which was described as a riot by one banker involved in the trade, was the sell-out deal of the week with a EUR10bn order book that was dominated by central banks seeking a pick-up over Bunds.

The EIB contemplated increasing the size of the issue to EUR6bn or EUR7bn, but stuck to its original target size in order to support secondary market performance. That decision paid off with the bond tightening by 4bp to mid-swaps plus 34bp on Thursday after it priced flat to its curve at mid-swaps plus 38bp on Wednesday.

The EIB drew comparisons with a EUR5bn three-year bond which priced in March 2009 at an identical spread.

"We were also experiencing high volatility in early 2009 and was in a similar situation where the SSA asset class had been repriced," said Carlos Ferreira da Silva, EIB's head of euro funding.

Central bank and bank liquidity is very strong at the short-end following strong demand for the European Central Bank's inaugural three-year LTRO operation in December. That was reflected by the 37% participation rate by central banks and official institutions, and 37% take-up by banks in the EIB deal.

The split between other investors showed fund and asset managers at 20%, and insurance and pension funds at 6%. The book was also well diversified by geography, consisting of over 246 orders, with Germany accounting for 31%, Asia 23%, Middle East, Africa 16%, other Europe 16%, UK 5%, France 5%, and Scandinavia 4%.

EIB spreads have widened sharply over the past two months as the eurozone sovereign debt crisis escalated, but demand for its deal outstripped that for the EFSF January 2015 EUR3bn bond, providing another sign that investors are differentiating between European issuers.

The EFSF bond also came at a higher spread of mid-swaps plus 40bp, and its order book was far less spectacular at EUR4.5bn.

"Not only is the EIB one of the few Triple As out there, but it offered an eye-catching spread of 133bp over Germany. In addition, the EIB is not part of any rescue package for Europe, so it doesn't have the same issues that the EFSF has," said one syndicate banker involved in the trade.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan managed the trade.

The EIB's 20% reduced funding programme for 2012 to EUR60bn from EUR75bn also worked in the issuer's favour, he added. The issuer has already raised about EUR6bn-equivalent, or 10% of its funding needs for 2012.

DOLLAR TEST

The order book is the biggest of the year so far for a euro SSA deal, but nonetheless trailed the EUR16bn worth of demand drawn for an EIB deal a year ago of the same size and maturity -- the biggest book the issuer had ever achieved.

But at EUR5bn, the bond is the largest SSA euro-denominated transaction that has priced so far this year, and another positive was that the issuer priced through tightened guidance of mid-swaps plus 40bp from 40-45bp initially with no new issue premium.

"Shorted dated deals like this tend to see the biggest orders coming through, but everyone was involved and it had a unanimous appeal immediately," said another syndicate banker on the deal.

"And in the context of where we have seen new issue premiums for covered bonds, at 10bp-20bp, this deal was encouraging," he said, adding that the new issue premium on the much longer dated European Union 30-year bond earlier this week was around 25bp.

The EIB's next potential challenge is whether it can achieve similar success in the dollar market. The EIB kicked off its funding programme last year with a USD3.5bn five-year bond, which priced at mid-swaps plus 15bp.

But so far, KfW is the only European agency to access U.S. cash as investor risk aversion towards European names remains elevated. The EIB said it had made a number of small private placement dollar deals this year.

EIB's EUR75bn 2011 funding was split 46% in euros and 31% in dollars.

"We will still raise most of our funding through our benchmark programmes, and it could well be that the split between currencies will be similar," said da Silva.

"Our funding strategy is about diversifying maturities and to open up lines in different parts of the curve in three, five, 10, or even longer, throughout the year with new coupons." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Helene Durand)