RATING
At least one rating agency may increase Poland's credit
rating this year, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on
Friday, softening Warsaw's earlier expectations that such a move
may take place in the first quarter.
TPSA
Danish company GN Store Nord said on Friday that
Polish telecom operator TPSA had agreed to settle a
decade old dispute for a payment of 550 million euros ($703.84
million) to its DPTG unit.
DATA
Poland's statistics office releases CPI data
for December at 1300 GMT. Separately, the central
bank releases current account data for November and
M3 money supply data for December at 1300 GMT.
PGE
A renewable energy unit at Poland's top utility PGE, PGE
Energia Odnawialna, suspended plans of floating its shares on
the Warsaw Stock Exchange and instead wants to develop its
portfolio of wind farms, among others, through acquisitions,
Puls Biznesu writes.
ENEA
Banks PKO BP and Pekao SA may buy half
of utility Enea's planned bond issue worth 5 billion zlotys
($1.45 billion), Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports without quoting
sources. The proceeds from the bond issue are due to be used for
the construction of Enea's Kozienice power block.
FDI
Poland attracted 9.7 billion euro in foreign direct
investment (FDI) in the first ten months of 2011, 39 percent
more than in the corresponding period of 2010, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reports.
The daily also quotes the head of Poland's foreign
investment agency saying that FDIs may rise by 8-10 percent in
2012.
($1 = 3.4542 Polish zlotys)