Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

RATING

At least one rating agency may increase Poland's credit rating this year, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Friday, softening Warsaw's earlier expectations that such a move may take place in the first quarter.

TPSA

Danish company GN Store Nord said on Friday that Polish telecom operator TPSA had agreed to settle a decade old dispute for a payment of 550 million euros ($703.84 million) to its DPTG unit.

DATA

Poland's statistics office releases CPI data for December at 1300 GMT. Separately, the central bank releases current account data for November and M3 money supply data for December at 1300 GMT.

PGE

A renewable energy unit at Poland's top utility PGE, PGE Energia Odnawialna, suspended plans of floating its shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and instead wants to develop its portfolio of wind farms, among others, through acquisitions, Puls Biznesu writes.

ENEA

Banks PKO BP and Pekao SA may buy half of utility Enea's planned bond issue worth 5 billion zlotys ($1.45 billion), Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports without quoting sources. The proceeds from the bond issue are due to be used for the construction of Enea's Kozienice power block.

FDI

Poland attracted 9.7 billion euro in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first ten months of 2011, 39 percent more than in the corresponding period of 2010, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports.

The daily also quotes the head of Poland's foreign investment agency saying that FDIs may rise by 8-10 percent in 2012.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.4542 Polish zlotys)