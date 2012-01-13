The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ITALY DEBT

Troubled borrower Italy tests investor appetite for its longer-term debt for the first time this year on Friday, seeking to sell up to 4.75 billion euros of bonds and match the success of Thursday's Spanish bond sale.

* FONDIARIA-SAI,PREMAFIN,UNIPOL

Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday it had signed a non-binding letter of intent to proceed with a four-way merger with peer group Fondiaria-SAI to create one of Italy's leading insurance groups.

* UNICREDIT

The bank's rights issue is expected to heavily dilute core investors Aabar, the Libyan Investment Authority and the Libyan Central Bank, the Financial Times said citing underwriters. Aabar has a restrictive covenant on its 5 percent stake that complicates its participation. Underwriters believe they will be left with under 5 percent of the issue, the FT said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena appointed Fabrizio Viola as its new general manager on Thursday, just days before Italy's third largest bank presents its plans to plug a 3.3 billion euro ($4.22 billion) capital shortfall.

TOD'S

The luxury shoemaker threatened on Thursday to scupper a multi-million euro restoration deal for Rome's crumbling Colosseum after its sponsorship of the scheme came under scrutiny from regulators and unions.

AUTOGRILL

The world's biggest airport retailer appointed Tom Fricke as the new Chief Executive of U.S. subsidiary HMSHost, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

