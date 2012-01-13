(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Jan 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

CURRENT ACCOUNT DATA

Romania's central bank is expected to release November current account data.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania sold a more than planned 917 million lei ($266.72 million) in 3-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield at 6.95 percent, from 7.48 percent at a previous November 17 tender, central bank data showed.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies rose on Thursday, led by the forint after a solid debt sale reflected cautious optimism Hungary will agree an aid deal with the IMF, while robust demand for debt across Europe boosted risk appetite.

FINANCIAL SEMINAR

Deputy finance minister Bogdan Dragoi and deputy central bank governor Cristian Popa are expected to attend a financial seminar in Vienna at the beginning of next week.

WIND ENERGY

The total capacity of wind energy parks in Romania reached about 1.010 MW in December of last year.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 12

