LISBON Jan 13 Portuguese banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank edged up about one percent in December from the previous month as lenders in the bailed-out nation struggled to borrow from banks elsewhere despite the ECB pumping nearly half a trillion euros into the market in 3-year loans.

The country's banks had been shut out of the interbank funding market for over a year, long before Portugal resorted to a 78 billion euro ($100 billion) EU/IMF bailout in May, and have since relied on emergency funding provided by the ECB.

Cumulative borrowing in December stood at 46 billion euros, slightly above November's 45.7 billion but down from August 2010's record of 49.1 billion euros, the Bank of Portugal said on Friday on its website (here(S(0facip55uelysz55fdd3h345))/DEFAULT.ASPX?Lang=en-GB).

Banks in the euro zone have been growing more distrustful of each other as the common currency area's debt crisis deepens, forcing the ECB to offer the first of two planned handouts of ultra-cheap 3-year funds in December.

The Bank of Portugal said in November the country's lenders had managed to stabilise their borrowing from the ECB though still at a high level, and their solvency ratios had been improving despite adverse conditions. ($1 = 0.7814 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)