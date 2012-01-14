MILAN Jan 14 A plan by Italian insurer Unipol to merge with peer group Fondiaria-SAI does not involve the sale of its banking unit, Unipol's chief executive was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"Unipol Banca has never been the object of negotiation and will remain an asset of the new group," Carlo Cimbri said in an interview in Italy's Milano Finanza newspaper.

On Friday Unipol said it had agreed on a four-way merger to rescue Fondiaria-SAI, in a deal that will create one of the country's biggest insurers.

The planned combination would create a giant in the Italian insurance market, which would control some 32 percent of the non-life segment, a level likely to create antitrust problems.

"With the antitrust we have had a preliminary exchange of ideas ... due to the size the new company will have in the non-life sector we are ready to slim down a bit," Cimbri said.

In the future the new group will have good prospects for growth outside Italy, he said.

As part of the merger operation, Fondiaria-SAI will proceed with a capital increase of 750 million euros ($950 million).

"Unipol will move to strengthen its own capital base with a similar operation," Cimbri said.

A source told Reuters on Friday Unipol had set a range of 750 million to 1 billion euros for its cash call.

Cimbri said the Ligresti family would not remain as shareholders and would have no management role.

Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's biggest vehicle insurer, is 35.8 percent owned by Premafin, which in turn is controlled by the Ligresti family. ($1 = 0.7895 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Jane Baird)