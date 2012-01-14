FRANKFURT Jan 14 German construction company Hochtief has put the auction of its airports business on ice after failing to sell the unit in 2011.

"The market environment is more difficult than expected," a company spokesman said on Saturday.

"It remains a strategic goal to sell Hochtief Airports," the spokesman added.

The company started the sales process in May 2011, expecting to fetch around 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) for stakes in airports in Athens, Budapest, Sydney, Tirana and the German cities of Duesseldorf and Hamburg.

"The sales process is currently dead in the water," a person representing one of the buyers said on condition of anonymity.

French construction group Vinci, China's HNA Group, parent of Hainan Airlines and a consortium of airport operator Fraport and Deutsche Bank fund RREEF had been among the bidders.

After Spanish construction firm ACS bought a majority stake in Hochtief, the board member of the airports business, Martin Rohr, left the business.

German magazine Wirtschaftswoche was first to report that the sales process had collapsed.

($1 = 0.7895 euros)