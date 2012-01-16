(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Jan 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania tenders 1.5 billion lei ($438.03 million)in one-year treasury bills.

PROTESTS

Romanian riot police used tear gas against protesters who threw rocks and set fire to newspaper stands and rubbish bins in central Bucharest in a fourth day of street demonstrations against government austerity measures on Sunday.

HEALTHCARE BILL

Romania's government pulled its controversial draft healthcare reform bill on Friday after street protests and criticism from experts who say it lacked detail on private sector involvement and risked further damaging the outdated medical system.

* Romania's centrist coalition parties will starts talks on Monday on a new healthcare reform bill, Prime Minister Emil Boc said. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 5

CEE MARKETS

Central European assets fell on Friday as fears of an imminent credit rating downgrade for some euro zone states prompted sales of riskier emerging market assets, while comments from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggested tough bailout talks ahead for Hungary.

JOBLESS RATE

Romania's unemployment rate edged up marginally to 5.12 percent in December from November's 5.06 percent, maintaining a trend of small increases since August after more than a year of steady decline, the employment agency said on Friday.

C/A GAP

Romania's current account deficit shrank 6.6 percent year-on-year to 4.23 billion euros in the first eleven months of 2011, central bank data showed on Friday.

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea recorded a net profit of 544 million lei last year, up 19 percent from 2010.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

