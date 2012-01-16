LONDON Jan 16 UK-based oil explorer Gulf Keystone told a conference last week it expected to raise $350-$500 million from the sale of its stake in a Kurdish oil block, according to an analyst's note.

John Gerstenlauer, Chief Operating Officer told a Morgan Stanley investor conference that a data room on the Akri Bijeel block is to be opened next week, and that he expected 10-12 interested parties to participate.

"Gulf Keystone estimates a sale would be finalized by April, with its interest sold for $350-$500m," analysts at the investment bank said.

Gulf Keystone, which says it has found billions of barrels of oil at its Shaikan discovery, said in September it was seeking a buyer for its 20 percent interest in the Akri-Bijeel block to help finance development of other assets.

Hungary's MOL operates the Akri Bijeel block. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Erica Billingham)