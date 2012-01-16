LONDON Jan 16 British oil explorer Rockhopper said it expected to strike a deal to sell a stake in a politically sensitive oil discovery offshore the Falkland Islands within three months and that it could give up its lead role in the project.

Executives from the company told an investor conference hosted by Morgan Stanley last week that a data room was open and that seven to eight companies were interested in bidding.

"Rockhopper would be willing to relinquish operatorship, if the farm-down interest was high enough," the investment bank said in a research note.

Rockhopper said in October it planned to open up an online data room towards the end of 2011 to allow interested parties to prepare a bid. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Erica Billingham)