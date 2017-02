LONDON Jan 16 UK-based explorer Tullow Oil said it was on track to complete a long-blocked sale of stakes in its Ugandan fields to France's Total and China's CNOOC by the end of January.

According to a research note from Morgan Stanley, executives from the company told an investor conference hosted by the investment bank last week that the end-January deadline was achievable, echoing comments from Uganda's oil minister in early Dec. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Erica Billingham)