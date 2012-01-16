LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - Market participants were cautiously optimistic on Monday morning that the well-flagged decision by S&P to downgrade nine European sovereigns would not derail primary issuance but warned that the breakdown of the Greek talks, if not solved, could see the sovereign crisis spiral out of control again.

While only a few deals have hit the screens so far, bankers believe that borrowers who can issue will return to the markets as soon as the news has been digested.

The Kingdom of Belgium has already announced plans to do a 10-year syndicated deal in the near future via Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas Fortis, Morgan Stanley and SG CIB, even though its rating is on negative outlook and could be lowered this year or next.

S&P downgraded Cyprus, Italy, Portugal and Spain by two notches on Friday afternoon and downgraded France, Austria, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia by one notch. As well as Belgium, S&P put Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands on negative outlook. Only Germany escaped unscathed.

French and Italian cash spreads and credit default swaps had started to widen on Friday as talk about the imminent S&P downgrades surfaced. By 09.00 GMT, France and Italy were trading 2bp and 4bp wider to Germany, respectively, France's five-year CDS was 3bp wider and Italy 14bp wider.

"The sovereign downgrades don't change much in terms of appetite, but I would expect to see an increasing divergence between non Triple A eurozone sovereigns and non-core peripheral sovereigns," said Graham Neilson, chief investment strategist at credit specialist asset management firm Cairn Capital.

"Appetite for the latter is likely to fall away and they will therefore be increasingly owned by domestically sourced pools of funds."

A covered bond investor echoed this view. "They will not affect investors' strategies over the coming weeks," he said. "Certain asset managers will be restricted by ratings and will be forced to switch out of certain positions but that is not the case for the majority of Europe's investors."

He added that the downgrades may lead investors to buy their home country's bonds. "I think this is something we are going to see more and more," he said. "We have been favouring short-dated bonds, which are more illiquid as uncertainty continues."

According to Thomson Reuters data, euro-denominated issuance totalled EUR83.6bn in the first two weeks of January, with only January 2010 seeing a stronger start over the last decade. This was an increase of 7% over the same period in 2011.

Expectations had been that things would slow down this week anyway as a lot of the issuers that have market access have already done at least one transaction, the US is closed today and companies are beginning to enter their blackout periods ahead of their results. Meanwhile, in some cases, borrowers have already completed more than 10% of their total funding requirements for the year.

So far on Monday, Nationwide Building Society, Bank of New Zealand, Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA) and PPR are the only borrowers to have live deals out in Europe.

DISAPPOINTMENT

For many bankers, the downgrade news is more of a disappointment as it will likely dampen the risk-on mood and stop more difficult credits from coming to market.

"Last week we were hoping to see issuers from more jurisdictions coming to the market, possibly from peripheral countries like Spain or Italy," said a FIG syndicate banker this morning.

"The market reaction to the downgrades is not disastrous, but it's clear that whoever has a mandate for today is likely to wait until tomorrow to see how things evolve."

For corporate bond bankers, the picture is similar. "The downgrades and the Greece issue will inevitably have an impact on the corporate market and new issuance," said a syndicate banker.

"I think we're still waiting to assess the full impact of it. Most of the downgrades, I believe, were largely priced in. What I think is the key worry, is that this has paved the way for more downgrades at the entity level. I think we could definitely see some downgrades of credits in the corporate area which are dependent on state support."

SSA TO RESUME

Syndicate bankers widely expect European sovereign, supranational and agency borrowers to resume their funding plans this week after US markets reopen.

So far, the biggest underperformer has been the EFSF's EUR3bn three-year deal, which priced at mid-swaps plus 40bp the first week of January and is now bid wider at 44bp. The EIB's EUR5bn three-year, which priced at mid-swaps plus 38bp, meanwhile, has tightened by 4bp to 34bp, a syndicate banker said.

The loss of France and Austria's Triple A ratings is not expected to hinder access to funding. Italy and Belgium have both raised substantial funds for years without being Triple A.

"Triple A is a psychological development, not an actual important criterion for being able to place sovereign paper," said a SSA syndicate banker.

"What is slightly more a focus in the supranational and agency sector is the other downgrades expected over the course of the week to the likes of Cades, and Austrian agency OeKB. That's makes funding a bit more challenging for those names because their investor base is much more reliant on central banks that may focus more on Triple As."

GREECE WEIGHS

For investors, a potential Greek default is what is weighing on their minds. "Greece is more of a concern because of the potential unknowns attached to it," Cairn's Neilson said.

"Investors are well aware of what their losses will be assuming a complete default, but the implications of a messy default and a breakdown in communication between the Troika, Greece and the private sector is much more negative than the downgrades and particularly negative for Portugal and Ireland, Spain and Italy in terms of how the private sector investors are being treated. Ultimately, where we stand now, if there is no compromise, we are on track for a pretty hard default."

If there is no agreement before a EUR14.4bn bond is due on March 20, Greece will default.

"It's the biggest clear and present risk, over and above risk assets generally getting a bit ahead of themselves in front of lumpy sovereign issuance in Europe." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, Aimee Donnella, Josie Cox, Jean-Marc Poilpre, Editing by Helene Durand, Philip Wright)