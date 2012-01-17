Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
TVN
Former deputy head of the broadcaster, Lukasz Wejchert, is
in talks with private equity funds on a possible purchase of
TVN's online arm, Onet.pl, he once ran, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
reports without naming its sources.
PGE<PGEP.WA
Poland's top utility may cut around 5,000 jobs, with savings
seen at 900 million zlotys through 2015, writes Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna, adding the 46,000-strong workforce may fall by further
5,000 in later years.
TREASURY MINISTRY
Head of investment banking at Wood & Company, formerly at
UniCredit CAIB, Pawel Tamborski will become the new deputy
treasury minister, Parkiet reports without naming its sources.
Rzeczpospolita cites sources as saying the treasury ministry
plans further changes at helm of the state-linked companies,
with chief executives at KGHM and Tauron --
Herbert Wirth and Dariusz Lubera, respectively -- seen as
possible casualties.
