TVN

Former deputy head of the broadcaster, Lukasz Wejchert, is in talks with private equity funds on a possible purchase of TVN's online arm, Onet.pl, he once ran, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports without naming its sources.

PGE<PGEP.WA

Poland's top utility may cut around 5,000 jobs, with savings seen at 900 million zlotys through 2015, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, adding the 46,000-strong workforce may fall by further 5,000 in later years.

TREASURY MINISTRY

Head of investment banking at Wood & Company, formerly at UniCredit CAIB, Pawel Tamborski will become the new deputy treasury minister, Parkiet reports without naming its sources.

Rzeczpospolita cites sources as saying the treasury ministry plans further changes at helm of the state-linked companies, with chief executives at KGHM and Tauron -- Herbert Wirth and Dariusz Lubera, respectively -- seen as possible casualties.

