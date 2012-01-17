LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium has begun marketing a new long 10-year syndicated benchmark issue, its first since June 2011.

Lead managers Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas Fortis, Morgan Stanley and SG CIB have started collecting indications of interest from investors in the low 20s over Belgium's outstanding 4.25% September 2021 issue.

The deal is expected to be priced later on Tuesday, will be rated Aa3/AA and have a final maturity of September 28 2022.

As well as being Belgium's first syndicated issue since June last year, it is also the first time since September 2011 that a Western eurozone sovereign is attempting to sell debt through the syndication rather than auction.

Belgium escaped the S&P ratings axe last Friday and managed to retain its Double A rating. The country's rating is on negative outlook and S&P said there was at least a one-in-three chance that it could lower the rating again in 2012 or 2013. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)