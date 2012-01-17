By Michael Winfrey

VIENNA Jan 17 Western banks are retreating from emerging Europe, raising the urgent need for policymakers to work together to prevent unruly capital flight that could stymie the region's convergence process, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Erik Berglof, chief economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, said "quite a few" western-owned bank units were up for sale, with Russian and Chinese banks among potential bidders to snap them up.

He said officials from the EBRD, national regulators and other bodies had agreed to pursue a second "Vienna Initiative", a plan loosely modelled on a 2009 pact that prevented a financial meltdown in eastern Europe.

But he said there were signs of a shift in the approach to banking - for example in Italian bank Unicredit's (CRDI.MI) struggle to raise capital this month - that would impact a region that is struggling to catch up with the richer West.

"We are very concerned about a lot of signs of deleveraging, about a lot of announcements of a reduced commitment in the region, the fact that a number of subsidiaries are for sale and so on," Berglof told Reuters at a Euromoney conference in Vienna. "We want to catch these early."

Berglof would not give details on which banks were for sale, but said, "there are quite a few subsidiaries in play".

There was a lot of buying interest from Russian and Chinese lenders as well as from international banks that lack a big presence in emerging Europe such as Standard Chartered (STAN.L), he said.

Some regulators may "not be equally thrilled", however, with some of these investors, including private equity firms or Russian or Chinese banks, he added.

"Some of the purchases may be at bargain prices... if we could make this process smooth, it would be a good thing," he said.

CREDIT FALLING

Berglof said the EBRD and other officials would meet banks in late February or early March with proposals on how to move forward on a second incarnation of the Vienna Initiative.

"We have essentially a common position in the official sector and now we are ready to talk to the private sector," he said. "Some adjustment is necessary and will happen. We do not want to fight it, but it should happen in a way to avoid what happened with what the Austrians did."

Austrian banks including UniCredit's Bank Austria, Erste Group (ERST.VI) and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) are the largest lenders by far in central and Eastern Europe.

Austrian regulators are pushing through new rules that cap new lending by subsidiaries in eastern Europe, angering some of their host country counterparts.

Berglof said the countries of southeastern Europe - most exposed to Greek banks that control subsidiaries there - and Hungary were most at risk, the latter for policies taken by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government that include Europe's highest bank tax and a central bank law that the European Commission has criticised as undermining the bank's independence.

"The new government has unfortunately taken measures not only towards the banks but also in the supervisory framework, the central bank, so Hungary is more vulnerable," he said.

One risk was of investors shifting to a different risk/return tradeoff that would baulk at lending to banks with more risky cross-border activities, which could in turn hit growth in emerging Europe, Berglof said.

That was reflected in UniCredit's capital hike this month, he said. The first big European bank to go to the market to raise capital for new EU requirements, it had to sell shares at a steep discount in a 7.5 billion euro rights issue.

"If we see a different risk/return tradeoff, as reflected in the recapitalisation of Unicredit, we will also see a different banking system in Europe," Berglof said.

"If we don't have these banks providing a stable channel of funds to the region and the region has to rely on its own savings, we will have a very different convergence process."

