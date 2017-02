Jan 17 Yara :

* Morgan Stanley raises Yara to 'overweight' from 'equal weight' after an update on the European chemicals sector

* Raises price target to NOK 340 from NOK 320

* Says upgrades stock on the view that the recent bottoming of the urea market signals the beginning of strong upward momentum for Q1

* Also upgrades 2012 MW EPS by 1.6 percent