PARIS, Jan 17 French Socialist
presidential hopeful Francois Hollande will only shut France's
oldest nuclear power plant in eastern France during his 5-year
term, if elected in May, one of the candidate's spokesmen told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Hollande said at the end of November he would only pick what
he views as priority issues in a pre-electoral pact by the
Socialists and the Green party, which included shutting 24
nuclear reactors by 2025.
Bernard Cazeneuve, member of parliament in the northwestern
region of La Manche, said only the decision to shut the
Fessenheim plant, commissioned in 1978 and built on seismic
ground in eastern France, was still valid.
"We have a clear-cut position...and consequently he
(Hollande) says 'I commit to close the Fessenheim plant' and it
is the only plant that he mentions, no others," Cazeneuve said.
The proposal to shut nearly half of France's nuclear
capacity sparked a heated political debate just months away from
the French presidential election.
After Japan's Fukushima disaster last year and Germany's
quick decision to quit nuclear, the ruling UMP party has
relentlessly repeated its commitment to the carbon-free energy,
which France relies on to meet three quarters of its electricity
needs.
The closure of the Fessenheim nuclear power plant, which
houses two 900-megawatt reactors, would be shut within
Hollande's 5-year mandate if elected but Cazeneuve did not
specify when the closure would occur.
"We are in a presidential election: it is therefore the
programme of the presidential candidate which prevails,"
Cazeneuve said, adding Hollande was sticking with the target to
cut by 2025 the share of France's nuclear energy in electricity
consumption to 50 percent, from 75 percent currently.
He did not detail by what this missing nuclear power
capacity would be replaced but said the emphasis was to give
priority to the development of renewable energy.
"We favour a state that takes strategic decisions to develop
industrial sectors (in renewables). Nuclear companies which have
made money can allocate part of those funds to a sector that
will tomorrow make money," Cazeneuve added.
Renewable energies at the end of 2010 made up some 13
percent of the country's energy mix and France has vowed to
bring this level to 23 percent by 2020, a more ambitious target
than the European Union's aim of 20 percent.
France first opted for a full blown nuclear energy programme
with minimal public debate after the first oil crisis in 1974
and continued to support nuclear power even after the 1986
Chernobyl disaster.
Cazeneuve also attacked a move by France at the start of
2011 for its state-owned nuclear companies Areva and EDF to
develop with China a medium-sized 1,000-megawatt reactor.
He said such an agreement would mean the Chinese would be
able to compete with France due to a major nuclear technology
transfer.
"We will have to review those elements. We will not continue
to strip down and dismantle French industrial champions," he
said.
