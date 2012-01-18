Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
PGE
A 11.56 billion zlotys ($3.37 billion) investment of
Poland's top utility PGE in the power plant in Opole
may be postponed by months due to environmental issues related
to carbon emission, daily Parkiet wrote.
DATA
Poland's statistics office will publish corporate wages and
employment dynamics for December at 1300 GMT. Analysts polled by
Reuters expect the readings to stand at an annual 4.5 percent
and 2.4 percent, respectively.
($1 = 3.4277 Polish zlotys)
