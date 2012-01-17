FRANKFURT Jan 17 Banks in Belgium used the European Central Bank's emergency overnight lending facility at the end of December and accounted for most of the overnight money taken out over the New Year's holiday, data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Tuesday.

In late December, banks suddenly took more than 10 billion euros in overnight loans, peaking at 17.307 billion euros on Dec. 29, ECB data showed. The ECB did not give further details on the use of the facility.

The Belgian central bank's monthly balance sheet for December showed that banks in the country took 14.245 billion euros of overnight money on Dec. 30, accounting for almost all of the 14.823 billion euro zone total that day.

The market interest rate for overnight funds on Dec. 30 came to 0.629 percent, meaning the bank or banks had to pay a hefty premium for using the facility, which charges 1.75 percent interest - an indication that the borrower lacked trust and was not able to get funds on the open market.

Franco-Belgian lender Dexia was bailed out by Belgium, France and Luxembourg in October, with Belgium nationalising Dexia's Belgian banking business.

Since then, the group has been in talks with CDC and La Banque Postale, France's post office bank, about taking stakes in its French financing arm, Dexia municipal finance. It has also put other units up for sale.

Banks planning to divest units sometimes prefer to borrow overnight money instead of cheaper weekly funds to allow the sale to proceed as quickly as possible. Irish banks used the same strategy last February. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)