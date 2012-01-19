LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - The three letters BTA bring two thoughts to mind: lavish parties and painful restructuring. While the parties may have stopped, unfortunately the restructurings have not.

Kazakh government-owned BTA's latest troubles, which saw it default on a coupon payment on Tuesday, begs the question of whether it makes financial sense to keep the bank going, especially as some analysts reckon it will need at least USD4bn of extra capital.

However, liquidating the bank, which is poised to undertake its second debt restructuring in 18 months, could prove even more troublesome for the authorities than fighting off legal threats from BTA's recalcitrant investors.

First, there is the issue of BTA's depositors. This is a very sensitive issue given that millions of bank depositors lost all their savings when the former Soviet Union collapsed.

Then there's the reputational risk associated with a bank liquidation. Fund managers are already becoming wary of investing in the resource-rich nation. Liquidation would significantly increase the credit risk and funding costs of other Kazakh banks. Therefore letting the bank go, which is 81.5% owned by sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, appears to be a last resort.

But as Moody's pointed out in a statement following the default, unless Samruk manages to seal an agreement on restructuring terms with BTA's creditors, the bank's liquidation is likely. Its management will meet senior and subordinated noteholders next Monday to discuss restructuring terms. They hope to begin the process after a general shareholders' meeting on January 26.

The bank's creditors are assessing their next move after expressing their extreme disappointment about the course of events, arguing that BTA has ample liquidity to repay the USD160m coupon on a USD2bn bond. Indeed, Moody's estimates the lender had about USD700m of liquid assets at the end of November 2011, excluding around USD1bn repo-eligible bonds.

An ad hoc group of senior creditors has formed a committee to discuss options, including potential legal threats against Samruk and the central bank, which they also hold responsible for BTA's mistakes.

It is hard to disagree with the assessment of creditors and Moody's that the problems caused by the third-largest Kazakh lender, once famous for its glamorous parties, will undermine investor confidence in the country's banking system.

"It also casts doubt over the government's support of foreign creditors, despite the goodwill these creditors have shown in the past," the group of senior creditors said in a statement following the default.

Many of these investors have already suffered a big haircut after BTA slashed 70% off their USD16.65bn debt through a restructuring in August 2010 after the bank's excess leverage took its toll.

The default earlier this week could lead to another 80% haircut, according to some analysts, which investors are likely to find unacceptable. BTA posted a USD1.4bn loss in the first nine months of last year. It has appointed Lazard Freres as its financial advisor. (Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov, International Financing Review; IFR; Editing by Sudip Roy and Alex Chambers)