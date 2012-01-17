(Adds details, background, share price)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 17 Danish shipping company Torm A/S TORM.CO said on Tuesday its banks agreed to extend a deferral of instalments on its $1.8 billion of debt to Feb. 15 and it hoped to reach a comprehensive financing solution to secure its future.

The extension gave some breathing space to Torm, a tanker and dry-bulk operator whose existence hangs in the balance after a plunge in the shipping markets knocked it into the red and wiped 90 percent off the value of its stock last year.

A previous deferral and standstill of Torm's debt covenants announced on Dec. 5 expired on Jan. 15 when Torm said it was still pursuing a deal with its lenders, including Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), Nordea (NDA.ST), Danish Ship Finance and others.

"The agreement is subject to the continued progress of the negotiations towards a financing solution," Torm said in a statement.

Torm cited its lenders as saying that all the banks in the lender group were committed to reaching a swift and mutually acceptable solution.

"I am satisfied that we now have an extension of the temporary bank agreement and that the negotiations are progressing well," Torm's Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in the statement.

Shares in Torm closed down 5.7 percent on Tuesday before the announcement at 3.91 crowns, putting the company's market capitalisation at about 285 million Danish crowns ($48.82 million).

Torm announced in November it had to take "extraordinary actions," and would seek a comprehensive deal with its creditors and aimed to raise $300 million in a rights issue of stock to existing shareholders. [ID:nL5E7MH10M]

Shipping companies, especially in the oil tanker and dry bulk sectors, hit by weak earnings and an oversupply of vessels ordered in the boom years, face a funding squeeze as banks pull back from heavy industry and the euro zone debt crisis deepens.

Torm's 15 banks said in November they would work constructively to reach a solution, but the heavy debt load, persistently weak shipping markets and a plunge in Torm's share price have led some analysts to consider it ripe for a takeover.

Last week, Norwegian financial newspaper Finansavisen, without naming its sources, said that Nordea had offered Torm "very cheap" to Norwegian shipping tycoon John Fredriksen who controls oil tanker group Frontline (FRO.OL) and many other companies. [ID:nL6E8CD16Q]

Torm, which operates a fleet of about 165 vessels, is controlled by Greek shipping magnate Gabriel Panayotides, whose Alpha Trust investment company has 52.2 percent of Torm's shares and voting rights. [ID:nL5E7KN3MD]

After selling two shipbuilding contracts at a loss, Torm said in December that it expected full-year 2011 losses before tax to be in a range of $230 million to $250 million instead of its earlier forecast of a loss of $190 million to $210 million. [ID:nL6E7NN1H5]

The company is scheduled to publish results for 2011 on March 1.

($1 = 5.8374 Danish crowns)

