The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BANKS

The temporary capital buffers banks are required to set up to bolster their capital positions against sovereign debt exposure will be revised at a European Council meeting in March, a Bank of Italy source said on Tuesday.

The Bank of Italy will give details by the end of the month on new criteria for using bank loans as collateral in the European Central Bank's three-year financing operations, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

SNAM

Italy's gas network operator Snam is working with Belgian counterpart Fluxys on initiatives to transform Italy into a distribution hub for European gas and improve gas supply routes across the continent.

ENI

S&P lowered to 'A' from 'A+' its long-term corporate credit rating on Eni on Tuesday, affirming its short-term rating at 'A-1'. The negative outlook reflects the view that Eni's credit profile could deteriorate if Italy were downgraded further.

Eni could be called on to sell 5 billion cubic metres of gas at a political price under a gas release scheme, MF said citing a draft version of a liberalisation decreee.

GENERALI

S&P said on Tuesday it had revised Generali rating by one notch to A+ from AA- keeping it on CreditWatch with negative implications.

* FONDIARIA-SAI,PREMAFIN, UNIPOL

The banks that have told Mediobanca they are ready to join the consortium for the various cash calls foreseen by Unipol's merger deal with Fondiaria are so far only foreign, Il Messaggero said, citing Nomura, Citi, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

UNIPOL

S&P said on Tuesday it had lowered its rating on Unipol Assiicurazioni to 'BBB+' from'A-'. As a result the rating of Unipol Gruppo Finanziario was lowered to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'.

IMPREGILO

Salini Costruttori is building its stake in Impregilo and is close to 20 percent, La Repubblilca said without citing sources. Atlantia is veering towards the idea of exercising its option to buy part of the stake in IGLI, the vehicle that controls Impregilo, sold by Fondiaria-SAI, the paper added.

