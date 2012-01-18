The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
BANKS
The temporary capital buffers banks are required to set up
to bolster their capital positions against sovereign debt
exposure will be revised at a European Council meeting in March,
a Bank of Italy source said on Tuesday.
The Bank of Italy will give details by the end of the month
on new criteria for using bank loans as collateral in the
European Central Bank's three-year financing operations, sources
close to the matter said on Tuesday.
SNAM
Italy's gas network operator Snam is working with Belgian
counterpart Fluxys on initiatives to transform Italy
into a distribution hub for European gas and improve gas supply
routes across the continent.
ENI
S&P lowered to 'A' from 'A+' its long-term corporate credit
rating on Eni on Tuesday, affirming its short-term rating at
'A-1'. The negative outlook reflects the view that Eni's credit
profile could deteriorate if Italy were downgraded further.
Eni could be called on to sell 5 billion cubic metres of gas
at a political price under a gas release scheme, MF said citing
a draft version of a liberalisation decreee.
GENERALI
S&P said on Tuesday it had revised Generali rating by one
notch to A+ from AA- keeping it on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
* FONDIARIA-SAI,PREMAFIN, UNIPOL
The banks that have told Mediobanca they are ready
to join the consortium for the various cash calls foreseen by
Unipol's merger deal with Fondiaria are so far only foreign, Il
Messaggero said, citing Nomura, Citi, Morgan Stanley and Goldman
Sachs.
UNIPOL
S&P said on Tuesday it had lowered its rating on Unipol
Assiicurazioni to 'BBB+' from'A-'. As a result the rating of
Unipol Gruppo Finanziario was lowered to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'.
IMPREGILO
Salini Costruttori is building its stake in Impregilo and is
close to 20 percent, La Repubblilca said without citing sources.
Atlantia is veering towards the idea of exercising its option to
buy part of the stake in IGLI, the vehicle that controls
Impregilo, sold by Fondiaria-SAI, the paper added.
