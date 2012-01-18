(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Jan 18 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Wednesday.
2011 BUDGET DEFICIT
Romania's 2011 budget deficit surged on the month in
December, ending the year at 4.35 percent of gross domestic
product, slightly under an IMF-target of 4.4 percent, daily
Ziarul Financiar reported on Wednesday quoting sources. The
shortfall at the end of November had been 3 percent of GDP.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting
at 0800 GMT.
ROMANIA COULD MOVE RATES IF FCAST CONFIRMED-POPA
Romania's central bank could adjust interest rates further
if its most recent inflation forecast is confirmed and market
conditions allow, deputy central bank Governor Cristian Popa
said on Tuesday.
ROMANIA PM REAPPOINTS DEPUTY MINISTER TO EASE ANGER
Romania's Prime Minister Emil Boc on Tuesday reappointed a
popular deputy health minister, whose resignation last week over
proposed healthcare reforms sparked violent protests across the
country.
CEE MARKETS
Poland's zloty touched 2-month highs on Tuesday, boosted by
foreign players buying the unit heavily, while the forint
broadly shrugged off another broadside from Brussels over
Hungary's controversial policy drift.
BANKERS CLASH OVER COMMITMENT TO EASTERN EUROPE
Top bankers sought to play down fears on Tuesday that they
would abandon emerging Europe in a rush to hoard capital that
could cripple efforts to bridge the continent's economic divide,
but one senior official warned the process was already under
way.
WORRIES SEEN OVER BANK SALES IN E.EUROPE-EBRD
Western banks are retreating from emerging Europe, raising
the urgent need for policymakers to work together to prevent
unruly capital flight that could stymie the region's convergence
process, a senior official said on Tuesday.
ELECTION
Romania's Constitutional Court meets on Wednesday to decide
on challenges brought by the opposition Social Liberal Union to
a law that sets local and parliamentary elections on the same
day. The law passed after government asked parliament's vote of
confidence in December. Agerpres
GOVERNMENT TO MEET OPPOSITION
Party representatives from the centrist coalition government
are expected to meet opposition leaders on Wednesday, on the
back of ongoing street protests across Romania. Agerpres
DACIA
Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by French Renault,
sold 343,200 cars in 2011, down 1.5 percent on the year.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
OPINION POLL
The ruling Democrat-Liberals would get 21 percent of votes
in an election, while the opposition alliance made of Liberals
and the Social Democrats would garner 48 percent, a survey by
CSOP pollster showed.
The People's Party founded by media tycoon Dan Diaconescu
would get 12 percent in an election according to the poll.
Evenimentul Zilei, Page 2
RALLY
Romania's opposition Liberals could organize a rally against
the government on Thursday. For the past several days, thousands
of people have staged spontaneous anti-government street
protests across the country, without political or union
organisation. Romania Libera, Page 7
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Romania will spend some 19.5 billion euros over the next 15
years to subsidize renewable energy projects connected to the
grid by 2016 in a generous support scheme, a competition
watchdog official said.
Adevarul, Page 30
