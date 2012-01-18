BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
PARIS Jan 18 Sanofi said on Wednesday that the European Medicines Agency had approved its Genzyme unit's new manufacturing plant in Framingham, Massachusetts, clearing a key hurdle to its planned production of Fabrazyme, a drug for Fabry disease.
The opening of the new plant is a critical step in resolving manufacturing woes that have bedevilled Genzyme since before Sanofi acquired the company last year.
"This approval by the EMA represents an important milestone in our manufacturing recovery and path toward unconstrained supply for all patients," Genzyme's President and CEO David Meeker said in a statement.
The problems have resulted in shortages of both Fabrazyme, its drug for Fabry disease and Cerezyme for Gaucher's disease. The new biologics production plant should help remove capacity constraints.
Genzyme's production problems have been a boon for Britain's Shire, a rival maker of rare drugs, which has seen strong demand for its alternative treatments. (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Ben Hirschler; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.