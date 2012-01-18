PARIS Jan 18 Sanofi said on Wednesday that the European Medicines Agency had approved its Genzyme unit's new manufacturing plant in Framingham, Massachusetts, clearing a key hurdle to its planned production of Fabrazyme, a drug for Fabry disease.

The opening of the new plant is a critical step in resolving manufacturing woes that have bedevilled Genzyme since before Sanofi acquired the company last year.

"This approval by the EMA represents an important milestone in our manufacturing recovery and path toward unconstrained supply for all patients," Genzyme's President and CEO David Meeker said in a statement.

The problems have resulted in shortages of both Fabrazyme, its drug for Fabry disease and Cerezyme for Gaucher's disease. The new biologics production plant should help remove capacity constraints.

Genzyme's production problems have been a boon for Britain's Shire, a rival maker of rare drugs, which has seen strong demand for its alternative treatments. (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Ben Hirschler; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)