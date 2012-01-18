* ThyssenKrupp denies profit warning speculation

* Reaffirms Q1 outlook for Materials, Technologies

* Shares down 3 percent, biggest DAX faller

(Adds quotes, background)

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE), Germany's largest steelmaker, denied market speculation it would issue a profit warning and reiterated guidance for the first quarter.

"We deny the profit warning speculation," a spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday after several traders said there was talk that ThyssenKrupp might issue a warning.

ThyssenKrupp shares were down 3 percent at 19.71 euros by 0953 GMT, making them the biggest decliner on the German blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI.

"We are reiterating our guidance for the first quarter that Materials would be difficult and Technologies would be stable," the spokesman said.

ThyssenKrupp, which also makes submarines, elevators, automotive components and chemical plants, said last month it sees operating profit for the whole group to be significantly lower in the first quarter to December 2011 than in the same period last year. [ID:nL5E7N206O]

ThyssenKrupp has not provided an outlook for its full fiscal year, citing uncertainty over how the debt crisis in Europe may affect the real economy.

(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters) Keywords: THYSSENKRUPP/

