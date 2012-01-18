PARIS Jan 18 French financial-sector regulator ACP is preparing to tell the country's main banks to raise their writedowns on Greek debt to 70 percent or 75 percent from 60 percent, daily Le Monde reported on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at protecting banks such as BNP Paribas , Credit Agricole and Societe Generale from the possibility of a bigger haircut on Greece's debt than previously agreed or even an uncontrolled default, the paper said.

The move is part of an effort by Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer to manage the euro zone debt crisis as conservatively as possible and to keep the country's banks relatively well capitalised.

The ACP declined to comment. None of the four banks mentioned in the article, which also included cooperative bank BPCE, parent of Natixis, were available to comment. (Reporting By Christian Plumb, Jean-Baptiste Vey and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Dan Lalor)