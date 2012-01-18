* Almunia will receive case team report on case end Q1

* 10 companies have formally complained to EU regulators

* Microsoft is one of the complainants

(Adds details, background)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Jan 18 European regulators will decide around the end of March whether to file a formal complaint against Google (GOOG.O) for misuse of its market position, potentially bringing the internet company's squabble with competitors to a head much sooner than expected.

"I will receive comments from the case team towards the end of the first quarter. I do not expect anything sooner. Let us see," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told Reuters at the sidelines of an industry conference laet on Tuesday.

Until this point officials had been playing down expectations of an early conclusion to the informal investigation stage, although there still could be a long way to go. Antitrust investigations typically take several years.

The Commission opened an investigation into Google in November 2010 after rivals including Microsoft (MSFT.O) accused the internet search company of abusing its dominant position in the market for web search services.

In all there are 10 complainaints, ranging from British price comparison site Foundem and German association of business listings VfT to French online daily deals company Deal du Jour and French search engine 1plusV have formally complained to the Commission.

Last month, the Spanish Association of Daily Newspaper Publishers (AEDE) became the latest.

U.S. regulators are also investigating Google's business practices. A source told Reuters that the probe has expanded to include the company's new social networking tool Google+.

The Commission, which can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover, has penalised companies such as Microsoft and Intel billions of euros for breaching EU antitrust rules.

