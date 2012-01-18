* Shareholder groups say chairman should quit for America loss

By Marilyn Gerlach

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) chairman Gerhard Cromme will face calls for his head on Friday as shareholders question the American investments that dragged Germany's largest steelmaker into the red.

Heinrich Hiesinger, the silver-haired Siemens manager who became ThyssenKrupp chief executive in January last year, will explain at the annual shareholder meeting the fivefold rise in the operating loss at Steel America, which runs the new $12 billion plants in Brazil and the U.S. state of Alabama.

Hiesinger's predecessor as CEO, Ekkehard Schulz, 70, was widely touted to be Cromme's successor as chairman until his abrupt resignation from the supervisory board last month amid media reports on his failure to rein in American costs. [ID:nL5E7N71MN]

Some shareholders say the responsibility should not just end at Schulz, who is known as "Iron Ekki" and still has a strong following at the company he served for nearly four decades.

"Schulz has drawn the consequences by stepping down. Chairman Dr. Cromme should follow his example," the DKA association of ethical shareholders said in a motion.

Cromme was also in the spotlight in 2007 as chairman at Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate, Siemens (SIEGn.DE), when it grappled with a corruption scandal that cost it 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in fines and lawyers' fees.

"He (Cromme) has not done his duty regarding the executive board, and because of that he was also responsible for the America disaster," the DKA said.

The tall, suave 69-year-old was the first head of a German government-appointed commission that drafted a code of conduct for listed companies, earning him the moniker "Mr Corporate Governance". As head of Krupp he engineered the merger of Germany's two oldest industrial titans to form ThyssenKrupp in 1999.

SILENCING CRITICS

ThyssenKrupp has tried to neutralise critics ahead of the AGM by asking an external law office to examine if key managers have fulfilled governance duties.

"Based on the review, there are no grounds to show ThyssenKrupp's management and supervisory boards have failed to meet their duties," the company said last week.

But Thomas Hechtfischer, who represents the DSW German shareholders' protection group, is not satisfied: "We want to have access to the records," he said. "It has to be clear what exactly was examined and who was examined."

ThyssenKrupp posted a 1.78 billion euro net loss last year due to a 2.1 billion euro writedown it was forced to book for America.

Hechtfischer said he would ask at the AGM when the new steel mills will be profitable. "It is not exactly clear what the reasons were for the writedowns."

DKA spokesman Markus Dufner told Reuters he would ask Cromme why he did not notice the risks earlier.

"Last year when Schulz said goodbye at the AGM, he was praised as a manager, while at that time there were already problems," Dufner said.

Warning signs already surfaced in 2009, particularly with Brazilian fishermen losing their livelihood due to the new mill as well as soaring costs and construction problems at coke ovens built by China's CITIC CITIC.UL, Dufner said.

A source familiar with the situation at ThyssenKrupp told Reuters this week the steelmaker has been in talks with CITIC on compensation for at least 500 million euros in costs racked up due to faulty construction of coke ovens in the Brazilian plant.

"If those troubles were looming at the time ... if the risks were building up continually, he (Cromme) should have already stepped in," Dufner added.

UK shareholder activist group Manifest said the 2.1 billion writedown was a major issue. "The company has experienced significant losses which were not expected," a spokesman told Reuters.

"That raises the question whether the strategy was suitable in the first place," he said, adding internal controls were probably not adequately implemented.

Shares in ThyssenKrupp have fallen 37 percent over the past six months. Smaller rival Salzgitter (SZGG.DE) has lost 16 percent, and world No. 1 steelmaker ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) was down 31 percent.

