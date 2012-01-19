Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PRODUCTION

The statistics office to publish its monthly industrial output and PPI data for December. Economists expect production to grow by 6.85 percent and producer prices to rise 8.25 percent.

KGHM

The unions at Europe's No. 2 copper group will decide on Friday how to protest a proposed mining tax that will hit KGHM's bottom line, writes Parkiet.

POLKOMTEL

The cellphone operator recently bought by media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak may price its 900 million euros bond issue at some 12 percent, writes Parkiet.

