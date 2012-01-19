Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
PRODUCTION
The statistics office to publish its monthly industrial
output and PPI data for December.
Economists expect production to grow by 6.85 percent and
producer prices to rise 8.25 percent.
KGHM
The unions at Europe's No. 2 copper group will decide on
Friday how to protest a proposed mining tax that will hit KGHM's
bottom line, writes Parkiet.
POLKOMTEL
The cellphone operator recently bought by media mogul
Zygmunt Solorz-Zak may price its 900 million euros bond issue at
some 12 percent, writes Parkiet.
