MADRID Jan 18 The Spanish government is
firmly committed to covering payments owed to drugmakers by the
country's debt-laden regional governments, the new health
minister said after a meeting with the Farmaindustria lobby on
Wednesday.
The drug sector lobby group has asked for state-guaranteed
securities from regional governments to cover 5.83 billion euros
($7.47 billion) in unpaid bills for drugs supplied to public
hospitals.
Spain's regional governments, which control health and
education, are struggling to pay suppliers following the
collapse of a real estate boom which slashed their tax revenue
and froze access to capital markets.
Health Minister Ana Mato also said the recently-elected
centre-right government would create a stable regulatory
framework for the drug industry, while stressing the need to
bring pharmaceutical spending in line with the current economic
situation.
Spain is struggling to bring its public deficit in line with
European Union targets and stimulate an economy on the brink of
recession.
($1 = 0.7802 euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)