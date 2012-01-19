The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Italy and Britain called on the European Union on Wednesday to promote steps to boost economic growth and not focus solely on austerity to bring down the debt levels that have thrown the single currency into crisis.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank may need to take state funding, either directly or indirectly through Italy's state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, to meet capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority, Financial Times reported on Thursday citing three sources familiar with the matter. The bank declined to comment, FT said.

UNICREDIT

The head of UniCredit said on Wednesday he was confident the Italian bank's 7.5 billion euro capital increase would be successful.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

The capital increases of Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI foreseen by Unipol's proposed four-way merger could take place in April, Il Messaggero said on Thursday without citing its sources. Il Sole 24 Ore puts the timing as March.

ENI, SNAM

Italy will give the green light to the ownership separation of oil and gas group Eni and listed gas grid subsidiary Snam in a decree on liberalisation on Friday, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Berenberg Bank cuts Ferragamo to "hold"

MEDIASET

Endemol shareholders and creditors have reached an agreement to restructure the Dutch TV show producer's debt, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday, citing market talks.

JUVENTUS, EXOR

Juventus said on Thursday 87.4 percent of its 120-million-euro capital increase had been subscribed, for a total value of around 105 million euros.

It said Exor was available for subscribing the whole quota of unexercised rights up to a maximum amount of around 15 million euros.

