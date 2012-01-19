LONDON Jan 19 Insurers aim to raise at least $500 million through catastrophe bond sales this month as they seek to top up their capital after suffering near-record natural disaster losses in 2011, market sources said on Thursday.

The surge in new issuance comes amid pent-up investor demand for the bonds, which help insurers manage their exposure, after an upward revision of U.S. hurricane loss probabilities dampened activity last year. It tallied with analyst and broker predictions of a strong rebound in 2012.

Cat bond transactions currently under way include a planned $150 million issue from U.S. health insurer Aetna's Vitality Re vehicle, aimed at shielding Aetna from higher-than-projected medical claims, the sources said.

Reinsurer Hannover Re aims to raise $150 million of protection against Japanese earthquake risk through its Kibou vehicle, while U.S. health and property insurer Assurant is looking for a $100 million buffer against hurricane claims.

Separately, reinsurer Swiss Re plans to raise about $100 million through its Successor X programme to cover potential claims stemming from European windstorms, U.S. hurricanes, and Californian earthquakes.

Another cat bond deal, for an as-yet undisclosed sum, is being prepared by the California Earthquake Authority's Embarcadero Re vehicle, the sources said. The CEA raised $150 million of quake risk protection in its first ever cat bond issue in August last year.

"We didn't see one transaction in January last year, and now we have five already, which is very unusual," one of the sources said.

"All the companies need to recapitalise, and I think that's the main driver."

Japan's Tohoku earthquake pushed total catastrophe losses absorbed by the insurance industry to over $100 billion in 2011, making it the second-costliest natural disaster year after 2005, when hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.

The institutional investors who buy cat bonds receive returns that are largely insulated from macroeconomic or financial market developments, but run the risk of losing some or all of their money if a catastrophe occurs.

The cat bond market should expand to about $14.5 billion this year, up from $13.57 billion at the end of 2011, according to estimates from Swiss Re. (Reporting by Myles Neligan)