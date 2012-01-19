FRANKFURT Jan 19 European central banks
will book hardly any losses from the default of U.S. investment
bank Lehman Brothers four years ago, Germany's Bundesbank said
on Thursday.
The Bundesbank, representative for the European central
banks, manages the sale of securities, which Lehman posted as
collateral for taking 8.5 billion euros from the European
Central Bank in 2008. Lehman defaulted in September 2008.
"Overall, we are very pleased with the realisation process.
At the end of the process, we will achieve very good results for
the euro system," said Bundesbank board member Joachim Nagel,
adding that the process should be completed this year.
"We will get relatively close to the 8.5 billion euros,"
Nagel said.
The default of Lehman Brothers brought the global financial
system to the brink of collapse and sent financial markets into
a tailspin, triggering hefty losses for institutions around the
globe.
The securities portfolio consisted of 32 mainly asset-backed
securities (ABS) and one government bond, of which 28 papers
have already been sold. Among those still left to sell is the
Excalibur vehicle, which had a nominal value of 2.16 billion
euros in 2008 and of 1.3 billion euros at the end of last year.
Excalibur is the largest position in the portfolio.
The Financial Times reported on Monday that the Bundesbank
had agreed to sell half of the 1.8 billion euro Excalibur
vehicle to Lone Star, the private equity group.
The Bundesbank declined to comment on details of the selling
process. But Nagel said he expected the sales of Excalibur to be
completed by the beginning of February.
