LONDON Jan 19 Workers at British state-backed banks RBS and Lloyds will get maximum cash bonuses of 2,000 pounds this year, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.

Cameron was asked about a report in the Financial Times that its chief executive Stephen Hester would get a bonus of more than 1 million pounds in the forthcoming payments round. The state has an 83 percent stake in RBS after a bailout.

"For our part, as major shareholders in the business, let me say that we will be repeating what we did last year and restricting the cash element of bonuses in all state-owned banks to 2,000 pounds," Cameron said.

(Reporting by Matt Falloon; writing by Keith Weir)