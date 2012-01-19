FRANKFURT Jan 19 U.S. investors rejected an offer from the lawyers of Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE) to drop over a billion euros in expected damages claims in exchange for an out-of-court settlement worth a fraction of the amount, a German magazine reported on Thursday.

Sources at Porsche SE told monthly Manager Magazin that the U.S. funds had turned down a deal worth an amount in the low hundreds of millions of euros offered last year by the automotive holding's legal firm Sullivan & Cromwell, preferring to file a lawsuit in Germany instead. [ID:nL6E7NV05B]

Hedge funds led by Elliott Associates have been pursuing Porsche SE in courts for over a year, accusing the company of tricking investors into shorting Volkswagen voting shares (VOWG.DE) only to declare in October 2008 it had effectively cornered the market.

A resulting short squeeze catapulted the share from around 200 euros to nearly 1,000 in a couple of days, briefly making Volkswagen the most valuable company worldwide.

Legal risks stemming from the various hedge fund lawsuits are among the reasons why Porsche SE had to give up its plans to be merged into its cash-rich subsidiary Volkswagen by the end of last year.

Volkswagen's most likely option is to exercise its right to acquire the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche's sports car business possibly as early as this year. [ID:nWEA7386]

Manager Magazin also reported that the family of Adolf Merckle, a German tycoon who committed suicide after losing millions during the same VW short squeeze in 2008, is also preparing via its HWO investment vehicle to sue Porsche SE for about 250 million euros in damages.

A spokesman for Porsche SE declined to comment on ongoing legal proceedings. The Merckle Family could not be reached immediately for comment.

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Additional Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann, Frank Siebelt and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

((christiaan.hetzner@thomsonreuters.com)(+49 - 69 - 7565 1249)(Reuters Messaging: christiaan.hetzner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PORSCHE VOLKSWAGEN/FUNDS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.