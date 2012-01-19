* Aluminium parts firm sees 2012 sales rise, positive cash
* Car, plane demand to offset Europe economy-interim CEO
* New CEO expected in coming months, listing in medium term
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Jan 19 Demand for passenger jets
and German cars should allow aluminium products maker
Constellium to grow this year and shrug off a deteriorating
European economy that has hit sales to the building sector, the
French group's interim CEO said.
The firm is expecting its growth markets to help it turn a
profit in 2012 as it emerges from its sale last year by mining
giant Rio Tinto (RIO.L)(RIO.AX) to private equity fund Apollo
Management, Dick Evans said. [ID:nLDE7421PJ]
Part of French industrial group Pechiney before being
acquired by Canada's Alcan in 2003 and then Rio Tinto in 2007,
the firm supplies parts to industries including aerospace,
automaking, packaging and engineering.
"We would expect higher sales in 2012. Higher volumes in
tonnage terms and higher sales in euro terms," Evans told
Reuters in an interview at Constellium's headquarters in Paris.
"My expectation is that we would outperform the (aluminium
products) market because of the sectors we are in.
"Fortunately for us, aerospace is looking very good with a
long backlog," he said, referring to a record year for Airbus
EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N) that saw the aeroplane manufacturers
take orders for more than 2,500 aircraft in 2011. [ID:nWEA8319]
A strong performance by German car makers, which have bucked
a declining European market through sales in countries like
China [ID:nL6E8CH0S9], has also helped.
"We get the benefit of supplying locally for a strong and
competitive export engine in Germany," Evans said.
Steady demand for aluminium cans, supported by the less
cyclical nature of the sector and an ongoing shift in Europe
away from steel cans, was also underpinning sales, he added.
Orders from the building and general engineering sectors
have suffered "very significant falls" because of a worsening
European economy, although construction demand was now
stabilising at the levels seen in the fourth quarter, he said.
MANAGEMENT CHANGES
Constellium, which does not publish results, should record
sales of about 3.6 billion euros for 2011, up from some 2.9
billion euros in 2010 when adjusted for the divestment of a
trading unit, the company told Reuters.
Profitability in terms of operating cashflow and excluding
costs from the spin-off from Rio Tinto was estimated at near
breakeven last year and should be positive in 2012, Evans added.
Last year's change of ownership saw Apollo take a 51 percent
stake and France's strategic investment fund 10 percent, with
Rio Tinto retaining 39 percent.
With neither Apollo nor Rio Tinto planning to be a long-term
shareholder, a stock market listing would likely follow within
five years, though probably not in the next three, Evans said.
"I would say probably minimum three years because I think
that it would take that long to get the company set up
independently and start to see some of the benefit of the
investments and decisions we are making."
Evans, who has in the past been CEO of Alcan and then Rio
Tinto Alcan, took over as interim chief executive and chairman
at Constellium in November when former CEO Christel Bories left.
The departure of Bories and of finance director James Gelly
was due to differences with the board over decision-making,
rather than company performance or strategy, Evans said, adding
he expected to serve three to six months as interim CEO before
resuming his previous role as a board member.
Rio Tinto remains Constellium's leading supplier of primary
aluminium under an agreement that has several years to run, with
the products maker planning to diversify its sourcing in the
next few years, notably by turning to expanding production in
the Middle East, Evans said.
In addition to buying primary metal, Constellium garners
some 50 percent of the aluminium it needs through recycling
channels, an attractive option given the high energy costs
involved in making aluminium, he said.
