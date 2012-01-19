* Aluminium parts firm sees 2012 sales rise, positive cash

By Gus Trompiz

PARIS, Jan 19 Demand for passenger jets and German cars should allow aluminium products maker Constellium to grow this year and shrug off a deteriorating European economy that has hit sales to the building sector, the French group's interim CEO said.

The firm is expecting its growth markets to help it turn a profit in 2012 as it emerges from its sale last year by mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO.L)(RIO.AX) to private equity fund Apollo Management, Dick Evans said. [ID:nLDE7421PJ]

Part of French industrial group Pechiney before being acquired by Canada's Alcan in 2003 and then Rio Tinto in 2007, the firm supplies parts to industries including aerospace, automaking, packaging and engineering.

"We would expect higher sales in 2012. Higher volumes in tonnage terms and higher sales in euro terms," Evans told Reuters in an interview at Constellium's headquarters in Paris.

"My expectation is that we would outperform the (aluminium products) market because of the sectors we are in.

"Fortunately for us, aerospace is looking very good with a long backlog," he said, referring to a record year for Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N) that saw the aeroplane manufacturers take orders for more than 2,500 aircraft in 2011. [ID:nWEA8319]

A strong performance by German car makers, which have bucked a declining European market through sales in countries like China [ID:nL6E8CH0S9], has also helped.

"We get the benefit of supplying locally for a strong and competitive export engine in Germany," Evans said.

Steady demand for aluminium cans, supported by the less cyclical nature of the sector and an ongoing shift in Europe away from steel cans, was also underpinning sales, he added.

Orders from the building and general engineering sectors have suffered "very significant falls" because of a worsening European economy, although construction demand was now stabilising at the levels seen in the fourth quarter, he said.

MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Constellium, which does not publish results, should record sales of about 3.6 billion euros for 2011, up from some 2.9 billion euros in 2010 when adjusted for the divestment of a trading unit, the company told Reuters.

Profitability in terms of operating cashflow and excluding costs from the spin-off from Rio Tinto was estimated at near breakeven last year and should be positive in 2012, Evans added.

Last year's change of ownership saw Apollo take a 51 percent stake and France's strategic investment fund 10 percent, with Rio Tinto retaining 39 percent.

With neither Apollo nor Rio Tinto planning to be a long-term shareholder, a stock market listing would likely follow within five years, though probably not in the next three, Evans said.

"I would say probably minimum three years because I think that it would take that long to get the company set up independently and start to see some of the benefit of the investments and decisions we are making."

Evans, who has in the past been CEO of Alcan and then Rio Tinto Alcan, took over as interim chief executive and chairman at Constellium in November when former CEO Christel Bories left.

The departure of Bories and of finance director James Gelly was due to differences with the board over decision-making, rather than company performance or strategy, Evans said, adding he expected to serve three to six months as interim CEO before resuming his previous role as a board member.

Rio Tinto remains Constellium's leading supplier of primary aluminium under an agreement that has several years to run, with the products maker planning to diversify its sourcing in the next few years, notably by turning to expanding production in the Middle East, Evans said.

In addition to buying primary metal, Constellium garners some 50 percent of the aluminium it needs through recycling channels, an attractive option given the high energy costs involved in making aluminium, he said.

