Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

KBC

The Belgian lender agrees to sell its Polish insurance unit Warta to Germany's third-largest insurance company Talanx for 770 million euros ($993 million).

SHALE GAS

Poland expects its state-owned companies to make a strong contribution to the development of shale gas extraction in order to see the first real effects of the process in 2014, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said.

PGE

The Treasury Ministry is ready to give up on the 7.5 billion zloty sale of group Energa to its larger state peer PGE, Budzanowski said.

PBG

The builder backed out of plans to raise its 2011 net profit forecast of 200 million zlotys ($59 mln), hinting it may end 2012 with a similar reading, as low margins cap the effect of rising revenues.

CENTRAL BANK

The central bank could consider raising rates if inflation fails to retreat below 4 percent by the end of March from 4.6 in December, one of its policymakers, Adam Glapinski, told Reuters.[ID:nL6E8CJ3

