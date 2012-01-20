Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
KBC
The Belgian lender agrees to sell its Polish insurance unit
Warta to Germany's third-largest insurance company Talanx for
770 million euros ($993 million).
SHALE GAS
Poland expects its state-owned companies to make a strong
contribution to the development of shale gas extraction in order
to see the first real effects of the process in 2014, Treasury
Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said.
PGE
The Treasury Ministry is ready to give up on the 7.5 billion
zloty sale of group Energa to its larger state peer PGE,
Budzanowski said.
PBG
The builder backed out of plans to raise its 2011 net profit
forecast of 200 million zlotys ($59 mln), hinting it may end
2012 with a similar reading, as low margins cap the effect of
rising revenues.
CENTRAL BANK
The central bank could consider raising rates if inflation
fails to retreat below 4 percent by the end of March from 4.6 in
December, one of its policymakers, Adam Glapinski, told
Reuters.[ID:nL6E8CJ3
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX