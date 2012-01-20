The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

LIBERALISATION

The Italian government is expected to approve a reform package on Friday to boost economic growth through liberalisation.

RATINGS AGENCIES

Italian prosecutors have included this month's sovereign downgrade of Italy in an ongoing probe into the impact of ratings agency S&P's reports on Italian share prices, according to a legal document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

UNICREDIT

The last day of the bank's 7.5 billion euro rights issue.

The Libyan government has no plans to inject fresh cash into its foreign investments, including Italian bank UniCredit, as it needs the money for reconstruction efforts, the country's central bank Governor, Saddeq Omar Elkaber, said on Thursday. nL6E8CJ3T6

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Planned asset sales of up to 1 billion euros may be the Achille's heel of a plan by Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to plug a 3.3 billion euro shortfall to meet capital requirements by the European Banking Association, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

ENEL

Enel is set to launch a new retail bond of 1.5 billion euros that can be increased up to 3 billion euros, MF said. It is part of a 5 billion euro programme already approved and valid to end 2012. The weekly Il Mondo said the bond will be 2 billion euros extendible to 3 billion euros.

EDISON

EDF is prepared to accept a higher price for the bid on minority shareholders providing shareholder Carlo Tassara agrees not to tender its shares, MF said.

* BANCA IFIS

The bank said on Friday it had more than doubled the value of its sovereign debt bonds portfolio after Italian debt purchases

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................