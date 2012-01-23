LONDON Jan 23 Global crude steel production hit a new record in 2011 but growth was sharply down from the previous year as a deepening sovereign debt crisis in the EU and slowing economic growth in top consumer China dented demand for the alloy.

Global steel production was at 1.527 billion tonnes in 2011, 6.8 percent up from 2010, according to data released by the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) on Monday.

This compared with a 15 percent increase in 2010.

In 2011, China, the top consumer and producer of the alloy, produced 695.5 million tonnes of crude steel, up 8.9 percent from 2010.

China's steel production expanded by 9.3 percent in 2010.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Alison Birrane)

