BRIEF-Kalleback Property Invest H2 rental income up at SEK 33.4 mln
* H2 rental income 33.4 million Swedish crowns ($3.7 million)
WARSAW, March 19 Poland's central bank will offer a new instrument soon aimed at helping lenders finance their foreign currency loan portfolios, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the bank's governor Marek Belka on Monday as saying.
Poland has around 523.5 billion zlotys ($167.20 bln) worth of foreign currency loans, including nearly 191 billion zlotys in mortgages, according to the coutry's financial markets watchdog KNF. ($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* H2 rental income 33.4 million Swedish crowns ($3.7 million)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's rand was little changed in early trade on Friday after it hit an 18 month-high in the previous session.
* Rbs CEO says there will be further job losses as bank targets 2 billion stg cost cuts over next 4 years