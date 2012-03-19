(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, March 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 1 billion lei ($300.52 million) in one-year treasury bills.

EU COMMISSIONER IN ROMANIA

EU Commissioner for Regional Policy Johannes Hahn is on a visit to Romania and is expected to meet President Traian Basescu, Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu and other officials on Monday.

ROMANIA GOVERNMENT OKAYS POWER MARKET LIBERALIZATION

Romania's centrist coalition government approved a calendar on Friday to liberalize its electricity market by 2013 for industrial consumers and 2017 for households, which will raise prices and encourage much needed investment.

CEE MARKETS

Emerging European currencies inched lower on Friday, with Romania's leu hovering near a 21-month low and the forint under the microscope after rating agency Fitch said Hungary could face another credit downgrade.

BUCHAREST OPINION POLL

The ruling Democrat-Liberals (PDL) would get 23 percent of votes in an election for Bucharest's general council, while the opposition alliance made of Social Democrats and Liberals (USL) would garner 46 percent, a survey by CSOP pollster showed.

The People's Party (PPDD) founded by media tycoon Dan Diaconescu would get 9 percent in an election according to the poll. The poll was conducted between March 15 and 7.

Evenimentul Zilei, Page 4

OLTCHIM

Romania's economy ministry published last week the privatization announcement for state-owned chemicals firm Oltchim. The company is estimated to be worth about 94 million euros ($123.81 million) on the bourse. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

