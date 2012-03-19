(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, March 19
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania's finance ministry tenders 1 billion lei ($300.52
million) in one-year treasury bills.
EU COMMISSIONER IN ROMANIA
EU Commissioner for Regional Policy Johannes Hahn is on a
visit to Romania and is expected to meet President Traian
Basescu, Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu and other
officials on Monday.
ROMANIA GOVERNMENT OKAYS POWER MARKET LIBERALIZATION
Romania's centrist coalition government approved a calendar
on Friday to liberalize its electricity market by 2013 for
industrial consumers and 2017 for households, which will raise
prices and encourage much needed investment.
CEE MARKETS
Emerging European currencies inched lower on Friday, with
Romania's leu hovering near a 21-month low and the forint under
the microscope after rating agency Fitch said Hungary could face
another credit downgrade.
BUCHAREST OPINION POLL
The ruling Democrat-Liberals (PDL) would get 23 percent of
votes in an election for Bucharest's general council, while the
opposition alliance made of Social Democrats and Liberals (USL)
would garner 46 percent, a survey by CSOP pollster showed.
The People's Party (PPDD) founded by media tycoon Dan
Diaconescu would get 9 percent in an election according to the
poll. The poll was conducted between March 15 and 7.
Evenimentul Zilei, Page 4
OLTCHIM
Romania's economy ministry published last week the
privatization announcement for state-owned chemicals firm
Oltchim. The company is estimated to be worth about
94 million euros ($123.81 million) on the bourse. Ziarul
Financiar, Page 5
($1 = 3.3276 Romanian leus)
($1 = 0.7592 euros)