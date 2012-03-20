The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank's top shareholder should receive by Tuesday four offers for a stake in the lender by private equity funds Clessidra and Equinox, as well as an Arab fund and a pension fund, Corriere della Sera reported.

Il Sole 24 ore said banker Matteo Arpe's Sator fund had also submitted an expression of interest. London-based investment fund Optimum will submit a binding offer to buy a 5 percent stake in the bank, MF reported.

UNICREDIT

Giuseppe Vita, chairman of Allianz in Italy, is among the candidates shortlisted to become UniCredit's next chairman, Il Messaggero reported.

La Stampa said around 15 people had been shortlisted, including Confindustria's outgoing chief Emma Marcegaglia, consultant Roland Berger and Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti.

SORGENIA

Russia's InterRAO was ready to make an offer for Sorgenia but negotiations were put on hold by the Russian presidential election, Corriere della Sera reported. The Russian group was awaiting the formation of a new governemnt in May, it said.

FONDIARIA SAI

The Italian insurer on Monday approved a capital increase that is part its plans to merge with peer Unipol as two funds staging a rival bid cranked up the pressure.

Palladio and Sator will present their rival plan at a conference call on Tuesday.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

PRELIOS

The real estate group is trying to speed up sales of its German assets, MF reported, adding Deutsche Bank's real-estate arm RREEF was among interested parties.

ACEA

The 21 percent stake the Rome city council is putting up for sale could go to state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti or to the Italian investment fund, Finanza & Mercati said.

IPO

Aero-engine parts maker Avio is going back to its initial project for a stock exchange listing, Il Messaggero said. The plan would see an IPO for a stake of around 25 percent linked to a capital increase, it said.

