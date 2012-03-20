(Andy Home is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

LONDON, March 20 The International Aluminium Institute's (IAI) latest global production figures for the light metal are good news for stocks financiers and decidedly not such good news for margin-compressed producers.

Global output surged by 1.6 million tonnes annualised in February, powered by resurgent Chinese run-rates and only the most marginal of offsets from smelters outside of China.

Daily average production of 122,300 tonnes was the second highest monthly production level ever, undermining a market narrative predicated on producer cutbacks.

RECORD PRODUCTION

Chinese production last month hit a record high of 19.48 million tonnes annualised, according to figures from the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) carried on the IAI's website.

The massive month-on-month jump in output had been foreshadowed by the alternative data series from the National Bureau of Statistics. But what looked like a potential rogue print has not only been confirmed by today's complementary figures but shown to be on the low side.

Chinese production in the first two months of this year grew by 18.4 percent, according to the CNMIA figures.

That is a significant acceleration in growth rates from last year's 10.3 percent with the sharp price-induced drop in Q4 2011 national run-rates a fading memory.

Margin pressures have not gone away.

That much is evident from the profits warning issued last Friday by Chalco (601600.SS). China's largest aluminium producer posted a Q4 net loss and warned it would post another one in the first quarter of this year. [ID:nL4E8ED5FG]

Those margin pressures are probably only going to get worse.

The Indonesian government's determination to stop the export of unprocessed ores promises to be a major headache for the Chinese aluminium sector, which relies on the country for significant amounts of bauxite. [ID:nL4E8DS3PI]

But a new generation of lower-cost smelters in China's Western provinces is emerging as a driving force in the country's production profile.

It's a shifting dynamic that belies Western producers' repeated contention that the Chinese smelter sector is economically unsustainable.

MADE IN CHINA, STAYS in CHINA?

Chinese producers appear to be reacting both to the stabilisation of prices since the start of the year and still-robust products demand.

Aluminium products output grew by 18 percent in the first two months of 2011 with local players reporting robust demand through the middle of March. [ID:nL4E8EG66L]

How long this remains the case is a moot point given the well-documented slowdown in the commercial property sector.

Nor has strong year-to-date demand stopped metal inventory from rising within China.

Local analysts suggest that stocks in four major industrial cities, Nanhai, Hangzhou, Wuxi and Shanghai, have doubled to 800,000 tonnes in recent months, eclipsing the smaller visible build in Shanghai Futures Exchange stocks. AL-STX-SGH

China's prohibitive 15-percent export duty should keep this metal quarantined but keep an eye on exports of semi-manufactured products.

This export flow, facilitated by differences in the tax regime, has in the past proved an important escape valve for Chinese surplus.

Net product exports have been trending lower since a May 2011 peak of 290,000 tonnes but as of January 2012 they were still high by historical standards at 166,000 tonnes.

Even if such exports are truly "product" in the Western sense of the word, a questionable proposition, they serve to lessen demand outside of China via displacement.

At the very least the pick-up in Chinese imports of primary metal seen in December and January looks unlikely to last.

WESTERN OUTPUT MARKS TIME

If the aluminium market narrative of production cost pressures feeding through to lower actual output is to be proved correct, it is clear that it is Western smelters that will have to take the lead role.

And that will take time.

After dropping by close to 600,000 tonnes annualised in January, run-rates in the world outside of China declined by a highly marginal 36,500 tonnes in February.

That January decline was less to do with price-related producer restraint than forced cutbacks.

Prime examples were the labour lock-out at Rio Tinto's (RIO.L) (RIO.AX) Alma smelter in Canada and the power problems at the same company's Shawinigan smelter, also in Canada, and its Lynemouth plant in the United Kingdom. [ID:nL2E8D699U] [ID:nL2E8D6743] [ID:nL6E8C536U]

Lynemouth was under review for closure even prior to the power outage in December and Rio has since confirmed that the 175,000-tonne-per year smelter will be shuttered permanently at the end of March. [ID:nWLA4185]

Events at Alcoa's (AA.N) Portovesme smelter in Italy, by contrast, offer a useful reminder that outdated and unprofitable aluminium capacity has a habit of not conforming with market narrative.

The 150,000-tonne per year plant was included in U.S. producer Alcoa's Jan. 5 announcement it was curtailing 531,000 tonnes of smelter capacity. It is also in every analyst's estimate of aluminium cutbacks this year.

But will it actually close?

The company is not only facing stiff political and union opposition to the planned closure but it has already received three expressions of interest to buy the smelter. [ID:nL5E8E8APP]

That's not a sign that European manufacturing demand for aluminium is booming. But who needs physical demand when investors can't get enough of the light metal to finance?

The tussle for financeable stock is currently the defining feature of the London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium market, characterised as it is by huge cancelled tonnage and long load-out queues at locations across the LME's global warehouse network.

The impact on the physical aluminium market is higher premiums, an increasingly important profitability driver for smelters squeezed by rising production costs and low metal prices.

Barring an unlikely sharp rally in aluminium prices any time soon, that squeeze is going to continue but any resulting production cuts are going to be a prolonged, drawn-out affair.

Good news for metal financiers, not such good news for producers.

