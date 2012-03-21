WARSAW, March 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PENSION REFORM

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk threatened to seek the support for his flagship pension reform from opposition parties after after his junior coalition partner, the rural-based Peasants' Party (PSL), refused to back it.

SHALE GAS

Polish Geological Institute to publish an estimated amount of Poland's shale gas deposits.

BOND TENDER

Poland will offer 1.0-2.5 billion zlotys worth of bonds maturing in October 2021. Results expected at 1100.

