WARSAW, March 21 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
PENSION REFORM
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk threatened to seek the
support for his flagship pension reform from opposition parties
after after his junior coalition partner, the rural-based
Peasants' Party (PSL), refused to back it.
SHALE GAS
Polish Geological Institute to publish an estimated amount
of Poland's shale gas deposits.
BOND TENDER
Poland will offer 1.0-2.5 billion zlotys worth of bonds
maturing in October 2021. Results expected at 1100.
