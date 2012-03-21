* Shares debut at 21.20 euros vs IPO price of 18.50

* Values company at 4.2 bln euros

(Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, March 21 Shares in Dutch cable company Ziggo ZIGGO.AS rose almost 15 percent in its market debut on the Amsterdam stock exchange on Wednesday after pricing its initial public offering at the top end of its expected range.

It joins Swiss group DKSH (DKSH.S) in ending an eight-month hiatus of big European listings in Europe. DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute their goods in Asia, also traded higher in its Zurich debut on Tuesday. [ID:nL6E8EK0T0]

"Companies dare to take the step again, and their advisors are open to it, seeing a chance to place the shares," said Peter Jurgens, trader at Amsterdam-based brokerage and asset manager Keijser Capital.

Shares in Ziggo, which earlier this week increased the size of its offering due to strong demand, opened at 21.20 euros, well above the IPO price of 18.50 euros.

Ziggo, which competes with Dutch telecoms group KPN (KPN.AS) and Liberty Global's (LBTYA.O) UPC, raised 804 million euros for its selling shareholders, including majority owners private equity firms Warburg Pincus [WP.UL] and Cinven [CINV.UL].

No new shares were issued in the IPO, which saw a 21.7 percent stake in the company sold.

"The dividend is strong. Ziggo sells subscriptions, meaning it's a cash cow with money coming in every month," Jurgens said.

Ziggo's shares were sold at the top end of its original 16.50 to 18.50 euro range.

The stock traded at 21.10 euros by 0854 GMT, giving Ziggo a market value of 4.2 billion euros.

Analyst Jos Versteeg of Dutch private bank Theodoor Gilissen said he was skeptical of Ziggo's long term perspective because the company's growth could suffer from a shift to free Internet-based services from paid phone services.

Ziggo was developed by Warburg Pincus which initially invested in Multikabel in 2005, and then embarked on a build-up strategy with partner Cinven [CINV.UL]. The pair added Casema and Essent Kabelcom both in 2006 and @Home in 2007, after which the company was rebranded as Ziggo.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Keiron Henderson)

